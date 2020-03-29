French-Armenian politician Patrick Devedjian dies of Covid-19
March 29, 2020 - 12:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - French-Armenian politician Patrick Devedjian he died from the novel coronavirus on Sunday, March 29, Le Point report.
Devedjian confirmed he had contracted the virus on March 26 and that was hospitalized in Paris. In a tweet, the politician lauded healthcare workers' dedication in the fight against the disease. He said back then said he was feeling fatigued but that his condition was stable.
Devedjian is the first French political figure to die from the Covid-19.
Among the first to react was Gérard Larcher, the president of the French Senate, who expressed "great sadness to learn of the death of Patrick Devedjian. A brave man, totally devoted to the town of Antony and Hauts-de-Seine."
Devedjian was the President of the General Council of Hauts-de-Seine.
A close adviser of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy since the 1990s, he was Minister under the Prime Minister in charge of the Implementation of the Recovery Plan.
Devedjian was also an ardent defender of the Armenian cause, the country his family came from, advocating for the recognition of the Genocide throughout his career.
