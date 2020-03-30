Armenia could start using cell phone data to track Covid-19 outbreak
March 30, 2020 - 10:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian National Assembly will on Monday, March 30 discuss a move to allow authorities to monitor the movement of patients with coronavirus and those in isolation via mobile phones, and thus identify their contacts more easily.
Using location data from cell phones, the government hopes to better track and respond to the COVID-19 epidemic across the country.
If amendments are approved by the parliament, operators will have to provide information on the customers’ location, and the start, end and possible forwarding (not the contents) of their calls, to the authorities.
Information on patients and their contacts, including confidential medical information, may be provided too.
Personal data gathered in the process will not be recorded, decoded, stored or otherwise controlled and will be destroyed once the state of emergency is over.
The information may be disclosed to third persons to predict and monitor the possible and current scope of movement and contacts, the possible directions spread of the epidemic, to limit the spread of the disease, to control the restriction on movement.
By the way, you won’t be able to leave the device at home and go for a walk as those with mobility restrictions will have to use electronic communication devices and follow certain procedures.
Top stories
The first case is a woman who arrived from Italy amid the raging pandemic and attended a crowded engagement party.
Austria is among the 16 countries whose citizens can't visit Armenia, according to a decision by the Commandant's Office.
People around the world have been panic-buying toilet paper amid the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus.
Interested candidates must have a master’s degree or higher, according to information provided by the Commissioner’s office.
Partner news
Latest news
Oxford University recruiting volunteers for Covid-19 vaccine trial The trial will recruit up to 510 healthy adults, aged 18 to 55, to test the vaccine called ChAdOx1 nCoV-19.
Pope Francis backs UN chief's call for global ceasefire Saying the disease knows no borders, Francis appealed to everyone to “stop every form of bellicose hostility."
Oil prices fall to 17-year low as OPEC standoff continues Brent crude prices hit $23.03 a barrel on March 30 morning during Asia hours – the lowest level since Nov 2002.
Italian-Armenian doctor dies of coronavirus He contracted the virus while performing his duties as a doctor in Italy, one of the worst-hit countries in the world.