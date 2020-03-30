Italian-Armenian doctor dies of coronavirus
March 30, 2020 - 14:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Italian–Armenian doctor Ghevont Mouradian has died of coronavirus in the town of Salsomaggiore Terme, Yerakouyn said in a Facebook post.
He contracted the virus while performing his duties as a doctor in Italy, one of the worst-hit countries in the world.
Mouradian was born and raised in Qamishli, studied medicine in India and moved to European countries later in his life.
The coronavirus outbreak isn’t showing any major signs of easing in Italy, where the death toll surpassed 10,000 over the weekend.
There have been 97,689 confirmed cases in total, which includes 13,030 recoveries and 10,779 deaths, according to the latest figures from the Italian government, released Sunday evening.
