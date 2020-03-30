Pope Francis backs UN chief's call for global ceasefire

PanARMENIAN.Net - Pope Francis on Sunday, March 29 backed a call by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for a global ceasefire so the world can focus on fighting the coronavirus pandemic, Reuters reports.

Speaking at his weekly blessing, delivered from the official papal library instead of St. Peter’s Square because of the lockdown in Italy, Francis specifically mentioned the appeal Guterres made in a virtual news conference on Monday.

Saying the disease knows no borders, Francis appealed to everyone to “stop every form of bellicose hostility and to favor the creation of corridors for humanitarian help, diplomatic efforts and attention to those who find themselves in situations of great vulnerability”.

The number of confirmed cases of people with coronavirus across the world has surpassed 723,000, over 34,000 people have died, while more than 152,000 have recovered, according to information provided by international research groups.

Both Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) have earlier supported Guterres' call for a global ceasefire in order to focus on fighting the spread of Covid-19.