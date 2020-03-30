Prince Charles ends self-isolation after seven days
March 30, 2020 - 18:53 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Charles, Prince of Wales, is now out of self-isolation, following his diagnosis of coronavirus, a palace official said on Monday, March 30.
Prince Charles, 71, spent seven days in self-isolation in Scotland after testing positive and displaying mild symptoms.
The Duchess of Cornwall, 72, was tested and did not have the virus, but will self-isolate until the end of the week.
A Palace official said the prince was in good health and was following the government's restrictions.
"Clarence House has confirmed today that, having consulted with his doctor, the Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation," a spokesman said, according to the BBC.
Prince Charles spent his seven days of quarantine at his Birkhall home on the royal Balmoral estate.
According to government guidelines, anyone with symptoms should self-isolate for seven days, while everyone living in their household should self-isolate for two weeks.
Buckingham Palace previously said the Queen last saw her son, the heir to the throne, on 12 March, and was "in good health".
It comes as 159 more people have died with the virus in England, as well as a further six people in Scotland, 14 in Wales and one in Northern Ireland.
The total number of people who have died with the virus in the UK had reached 1,228 in the latest UK-wide update on Sunday, before the announcement of the latest deaths.
Photo. Getty Images
