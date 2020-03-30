Armenia and region: Coronavirus updates from March 30
March 30, 2020 - 20:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The novel coronavirus has been rapidly spreading worldwide, including in Armenia and neighboring countries and the region in general.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia reached 482 on Monday, March 30. A total of 30 patients have recovered from the disease so far, while three have died.
The number of cases of coronavirus infection has increased to 100 in Georgia. 4978 people are in quarantine and 266 are watched by doctors across the country.
In Russia, health officials reported the largest one-day increase to date with 302 new cases, bringing the total number to 1836 on Monday. The country has also confirmed nine deaths so far.
273 people have contracted the disease in Azerbaijan, four of whom have died as a result.
Iran's death toll from the new coronavirus has increased to 2,757 with 117 new deaths in the past 24 hours, a health ministry spokesman told state TV, adding that the total number of cases has climbed to 41,495.
In Turkey, COVID-19 has so far claimed 131 lives, while 9,217 have tested positive.
