60,000 coronavirus test kits expected in Armenia soon
March 31, 2020 - 12:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Health Minister Arsen Torosyan has said that 60,000 test kits and 100 respiratory devices, as well as masks and protective gear will reach Armenia soon.
Torosyan also revealed some details about the condition of those receiving inpatient treatment for Covid-19.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia reached 482 on Monday, March 30. A total of 30 patients have recovered from the disease so far, while three have died.
Top stories
The first case is a woman who arrived from Italy amid the raging pandemic and attended a crowded engagement party.
Austria is among the 16 countries whose citizens can't visit Armenia, according to a decision by the Commandant's Office.
People around the world have been panic-buying toilet paper amid the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus.
Interested candidates must have a master’s degree or higher, according to information provided by the Commissioner’s office.
Partner news
Latest news
Nassim Taleb says Covid-19 pademic is not a "black swan" Taleb criticized the $2 trillion economic relief package signed into law in the United States.
U.S. extends sanction waivers on Iranian nuclear program Pompeo approved the waiver extensions on March 30 but maintained that the decision restricts Iran's atomic work.
Italy hopes to reach coronavirus peak soon Authorities announced a daily death toll of 812 deaths in 24 hours, bringing the total to 11,500 fatalities.
Armenia: Azerbaijan's unprovoked ceasefire violation has no justification The Foreign Ministry has condemned Azerbaijan's attempts to escalate the situation on the border.