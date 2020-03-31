60,000 coronavirus test kits expected in Armenia soon

PanARMENIAN.Net - Health Minister Arsen Torosyan has said that 60,000 test kits and 100 respiratory devices, as well as masks and protective gear will reach Armenia soon.

Torosyan also revealed some details about the condition of those receiving inpatient treatment for Covid-19.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia reached 482 on Monday, March 30. A total of 30 patients have recovered from the disease so far, while three have died.