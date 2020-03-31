Armenia wants Russia to reduce gas price amid coronavirus crisis
March 31, 2020 - 15:36 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Deputy Armenian Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan has proposed launching a new round of negotiations on reducing the price for natural gas with the Russian side.
In a letter sent to Alexei Miller, the Chairman of the Management Committee of Russia’s Gazprom, Grigoryan said the coronavirus outbreak will have a negative impact on the social and economic development of both countries, which will lead to a decline in energy consumption.
“We will certainly stimulate increased production and consumption, but a competitive environment is key in ensuring the effectiveness of such measures," Grigoryan said.
The Deputy Prime Minister cited forecasts and the current situation of energy resources in world markets to propose discussing the reduction of gas price on the border and the possibility of paying for gas in national currency.
On January 1, 2019, Russia raised natural gas prices for Armenia from $150 to $165 per one thousand cubic meters, but the internal tariff for the population has remained unchanged so far.
