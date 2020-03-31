Armenia transforms massive concert hall into makeshift hospital (photo)

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia is turning the biggest sports and music complex in Yerevan into a hospital, according to photos spreading across social media channels,

The news was confirmed by the Armenian unified infocenter, which is providing official information during the the month-long state of emergency.

"The Commandant's Office is considering various scenarios of developments amid the coronavirus outbreak and taking corresponding measures," the infocenter said.

"Various spaces have been identified as suitable for isolating citizens if need be. One of the venues is the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex."

The infocenter said, however, that there may be no need to use the space for this purpose.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country reached 532 on Tuesday, March 31. A total of 31 patients have recovered from the disease so far, while three have died.