Armenia transforms massive concert hall into makeshift hospital (photo)
March 31, 2020 - 23:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia is turning the biggest sports and music complex in Yerevan into a hospital, according to photos spreading across social media channels,
The news was confirmed by the Armenian unified infocenter, which is providing official information during the the month-long state of emergency.
"The Commandant's Office is considering various scenarios of developments amid the coronavirus outbreak and taking corresponding measures," the infocenter said.
"Various spaces have been identified as suitable for isolating citizens if need be. One of the venues is the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex."
The infocenter said, however, that there may be no need to use the space for this purpose.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country reached 532 on Tuesday, March 31. A total of 31 patients have recovered from the disease so far, while three have died.
Top stories
Caoili got into a car accident on March 14 and underwent several surgeries before being taken back to the intensive care unit.
The first case is a woman who arrived from Italy amid the raging pandemic and attended a crowded engagement party.
Austria is among the 16 countries whose citizens can't visit Armenia, according to a decision by the Commandant's Office.
People around the world have been panic-buying toilet paper amid the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus.
Partner news
Most popular in the section
Latest news
Global coronavirus cases surpass 800,000 Since the beginning of the outbreak, over 39,000 people have died, while more than 172,000 have recovered.
Armenia extends movement curbs by at least 10 days The measure comes as Armenia reported 50 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total to 532.
Armenia wants Russia to reduce gas price amid coronavirus crisis Mher Grigoryan has proposed launching a new round of negotiations on reducing the price for natural gas.
Russia records most new coronavirus cases in a day Russia confirmed 500 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases up to 2,337.