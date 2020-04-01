Newborn baby named 'Lockdown' in India
April 1, 2020 - 10:53 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A baby boy born on Monday in Khukhundu village in an Indian village has been named 'Lockdown' by his parents," Khaleej Times reports.
"He was born during lockdown. We appreciate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to enforce lockdown and save the people from the coronavirus pandemic. The lockdown is in national interest and so we decided to name the child as Lockdown," said the baby's father Pawan.
He further said that the boy's name would always remind people of national interest before self-interest.
Pawan said that he and his family have been observing the lockdown and have even asked their relatives not to visit them until the lockdown is lifted.
"We have even postponed the celebrations and rituals for the new born till the lockdown in in force," he said.
Last week, a baby girl born in Gorakhpur on the day of Janata Curfew was named 'Corona' by her uncle.
The uncle, Nitesh Tripathi, said that he decided to name the baby after the deadly virus because 'Corona' has unified the world on this issue.
