Spain coronavirus cases surpass 100,000: Health Ministry
April 1, 2020 - 18:23 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Spain has confirmed 102,136 coronavirus cases overall, with the number of fatalities over the last 24 hours reaching a record 864 people.
A total number of 9,053 people have now died from the disease in Spain, according to the countries Health Ministry.
Spain is the world's second country in terms of the number of deaths and the third by the number of confirmed cases of the infection, respectively.
There are now more than 883,000 cases of the novel coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking figures from the World Health Organization and additional sources.
Since the beginning of the outbreak, over 44,000 people have died, while more than 185,000 have recovered.
