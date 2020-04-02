Russia's coronavirus cases spike by 771; Country total not at 3,548
April 2, 2020 - 12:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russia confirmed 771 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, April 2, bringing the country’s official number of cases up to 3,548 and marking a record one-day increase in infections, The Moscow Times reports.
Thirty people have died from the virus.
Most of Russia's cases are in Moscow. Last week, Moscow changed the way it counts its coronavirus cases, with patients considered coronavirus-positive upon a single positive test rather than having samples sent to a lab Novosibirsk for further verification. All of the Russian capital's 12 million residents have been ordered to stay in their homes with few exceptions.
Worldwide, the virus has infected over 930,000 people and killed more than 47,000.
Photo. TASS
