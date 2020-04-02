A barrel of Azeri oil is now cheaper than a bottle of Armenian cognac
April 2, 2020 - 12:50 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijani oil prices have noticeably fallen recently, which means a barrel of crude oil is now cheaper than a bottle of Armenian brandy.
According to director of the Center for Oil Studies at Caspian Barrel Ilham Shaban, a barrel of Azerbaijani oil is now worth $16.43. A liter of 7-year-old Armenian cognac, meanwhile, costs some $20.
Azeri LT CIF oil was the cheapest in December 2001 when a barrel was worth $19.15, while the cost had jumped to $149.66 in July 2008.
