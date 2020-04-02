U.S. confirms death of 6-week-old newborn from coronavirus
April 2, 2020 - 16:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Governor of the U.S. state of Connecticut Ned Lamont has confirmed that a new-born baby has died in the state from Covid-19.
"It is with heartbreaking sadness today that we can confirm the first pediatric fatality in Connecticut linked to #Covid19," Lamont said in a tweet.
"A 6-week-old newborn from the Hartford area was brought unresponsive to a hospital late last week and could not be revived."
Testing confirmed that the newborn was Covid-19 positive, Lamont said, adding that this is perhaps one of the youngest lives lost anywhere due to complications relating to Covid-19.
"This is a virus that attacks our most fragile without mercy. This also stresses the importance of staying home and limiting exposure to other people. Your life and the lives of others could literally depend on it. Our prayers are with the family at this difficult time," he said.
The number of infections has spiked in the United States and reached 216,722 as of Thursday, April 2. 5137 people have died from the virus since the beginning of the outbreak in the country.
Top stories
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said all direct flights to China from Russia would be halted.
The study new found that ocean temperatures in the last decade have been the warmest on record.
Partner news
Latest news
Fifth patient dies from Covid-19 in Armenia A spokesperson said the patient had preexisting health conditions such as Ischemic heart disease and COPD.
Armenia working to increase coronavirus tests to 1500 a day Arsen Torosyan said the number of Covid-19 tests performed each day will soon reach 400-500 tests each day․
Russia's coronavirus cases spike by 771; Country total not at 3,548 In Moscow, patients are considered coronavirus-positive upon a single positive test.
Homo antecessor is close relative to modern humans, Neanderthals: study For the study, researchers completed a protein analysis by scanning the dental enamel from an H. antecessor specimen.