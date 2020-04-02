U.S. confirms death of 6-week-old newborn from coronavirus

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Governor of the U.S. state of Connecticut Ned Lamont has confirmed that a new-born baby has died in the state from Covid-19.

"It is with heartbreaking sadness today that we can confirm the first pediatric fatality in Connecticut linked to #Covid19," Lamont said in a tweet.

"A 6-week-old newborn from the Hartford area was brought unresponsive to a hospital late last week and could not be revived."

Testing confirmed that the newborn was Covid-19 positive, Lamont said, adding that this is perhaps one of the youngest lives lost anywhere due to complications relating to Covid-19.

"This is a virus that attacks our most fragile without mercy. This also stresses the importance of staying home and limiting exposure to other people. Your life and the lives of others could literally depend on it. Our prayers are with the family at this difficult time," he said.

The number of infections has spiked in the United States and reached 216,722 as of Thursday, April 2. 5137 people have died from the virus since the beginning of the outbreak in the country.