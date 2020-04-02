Armenia and region: Coronavirus updates from April 2
April 2, 2020 - 16:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The novel coronavirus has been rapidly spreading worldwide, including in Armenia, the neighboring countries and the region in general.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia reached 663 on Thursday, April 2. A total of 33 patients have recovered from the disease so far, while five have died.
The number of cases of coronavirus infection has increased to 130 in Georgia. 5437 people are quarantined, and 260 are watched by doctors across the country.
In Russia, health officials reported the largest one-day increase to date with 771 new cases, bringing the total number to 3548 on Thursday. The country has also confirmed 30 deaths so far.
400 people have contracted the disease in Azerbaijan, five of whom have died as a result.
Iran's death toll from the new coronavirus has increased to 3160, a health ministry spokesman said, adding that the total number of cases has climbed to 50,468.
In Turkey, Covid-19 has so far claimed 333 lives, while 15,679 have tested positive for the disease.
