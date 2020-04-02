Philippine President tells police to shoot dead lockdown violators
April 2, 2020 - 17:29 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has warned he would order the country's police and military to shoot dead anyone "who creates trouble" during a month-long lockdown of the island of Luzon enforced to halt the spread of the coronavirus, Al Jazeera reports.
"Let this be a warning to all. Follow the government at this time because it is critical that we have order," he said in a late-night televised national address on Wednesday, April 1.
"And do not harm the health workers, the doctors ... because that is a serious crime. My orders to the police and the military, if anyone creates trouble, and their lives are in danger: shoot them dead."
"Do not intimidate the government. Do not challenge the government. You will lose," he added in Filipino and English.
Duterte's warning came after residents of a slum in Manila's Quezon City staged a protest along a highway near their shanty houses, claiming they had not received any food packs and other relief supplies since the lockdown began more than two weeks ago.
Health authorities in the Philippines have recorded 2,633 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus as of Thursday. At least 107 people have died.
Top stories
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said all direct flights to China from Russia would be halted.
The study new found that ocean temperatures in the last decade have been the warmest on record.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia reports sixth coronavirus death The person had preexisting health conditions such as diabetes and arterial hypertension, a health official said.
EU to provide €51 million to Armenia to help combat Covid-19 crisis The European Union said more is yet to come through access to important regional banking facilities.
Armenia and region: Coronavirus updates from April 2 The coronavirus has been rapidly spreading worldwide, including in Armenia and neighboring countries.
Viva-MTS offers 30 days of trial period for #LikeU” app The company said those subscribe to the service by April 14, will get 30 days to try it instead of the previous 14 days.