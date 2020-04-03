Spain reports 932 new fatalities from Covid-19
April 3, 2020 - 17:06 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A further 932 people have died from coronavirus in Spain, the country's health ministry said on Friday, April 3, bringing the country's death toll closer to Italy's world-high total, CNN reports.
Friday's figures mean that 10,935 Covid-19 deaths have been recorded in Spain. It is the second-highest daily number since the pandemic began in Spain, but slightly smaller than the increase announced Thursday.
For several days, however, Spanish health officials have spoken optimistically of reaching the peak of infection.
The Ministry’s data shows there are now 76,262 active cases in Spain, an increase of 2,770 from Thursday – but also the smallest daily rise since March 20.
The Spanish Health Ministry also reports that 30,513 have now recovered from the virus – nearly 4,000 more than the number reported Thursday.
A total of 6,416 people have been admitted to intensive care units since the pandemic began, but the rate of new infections has slowed dramatically compared to the dire situation the country was facing in the middle of March.
Top stories
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said all direct flights to China from Russia would be halted.
The study new found that ocean temperatures in the last decade have been the warmest on record.
Partner news
Latest news
Arsenal reportedly reject two Henrikh Mkhitaryan offers from Roma The Serie A club have had two bids, the last one of around £10 million rejected by the Gunners․
Facebook launches Messenger desktop app The app lets you message friends and start video calls, just like on the mobile and web versions.
World Bank allocates $3 million to help Armenia combat Covid-19 The funds are supporting the procurement of 50 artificial pulmonary ventilation devices worth $1.35 million
Hubble discovers "missing link" black hole Astronomers confirmed the observation of an intermediate-mass black hole inside a dense cluster of stars.