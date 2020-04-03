Armenia says not negotiating purchase of Russian flu medicine

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia is not negotiating with a Russian company to purchase a batch of antiviral drug Triazavirin, which is being tested as treatment for the novel coronavirus, Aysor.am cited two spokespeople as saying.

A company representative had said earlier that negotiations are underway on supplies to Armenia, according to Russian media reports.

Representatives from both the Armenian Health Ministry and the Commandant’s Office, however, have refuted the publications.

Triazavirin (TZV) is described as a broad-spectrum antiviral drug developed in Russia and reportedly used as a treatment for 15 types of flu.

China was the first country to begin testing the medication against Covid-19. A batch of Triazavirin has also been sent to Turkmenistan.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country climbed to 736 on Friday, April 3 morning. A total of 43 patients have recovered from the disease so far, while seven have died.

Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16 and banned citizens of some four dozen from entering the country.