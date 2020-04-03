Armenia says not negotiating purchase of Russian flu medicine
April 3, 2020 - 17:53 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia is not negotiating with a Russian company to purchase a batch of antiviral drug Triazavirin, which is being tested as treatment for the novel coronavirus, Aysor.am cited two spokespeople as saying.
A company representative had said earlier that negotiations are underway on supplies to Armenia, according to Russian media reports.
Representatives from both the Armenian Health Ministry and the Commandant’s Office, however, have refuted the publications.
Triazavirin (TZV) is described as a broad-spectrum antiviral drug developed in Russia and reportedly used as a treatment for 15 types of flu.
China was the first country to begin testing the medication against Covid-19. A batch of Triazavirin has also been sent to Turkmenistan.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country climbed to 736 on Friday, April 3 morning. A total of 43 patients have recovered from the disease so far, while seven have died.
Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16 and banned citizens of some four dozen from entering the country.
Top stories
Caoili got into a car accident on March 14 and underwent several surgeries before being taken back to the intensive care unit.
The first case is a woman who arrived from Italy amid the raging pandemic and attended a crowded engagement party.
Austria is among the 16 countries whose citizens can't visit Armenia, according to a decision by the Commandant's Office.
People around the world have been panic-buying toilet paper amid the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus.
Partner news
Most popular in the section
Latest news
Armenia and region: Coronavirus updates from April 3 The novel coronavirus has been rapidly spreading worldwide, including in Armenia and the region.
Spain reports 932 new fatalities from Covid-19 For several days, however, Spanish health officials have spoken optimistically of reaching the peak of infection.
Arsenal reportedly reject two Henrikh Mkhitaryan offers from Roma The Serie A club have had two bids, the last one of around £10 million rejected by the Gunners․
Facebook launches Messenger desktop app The app lets you message friends and start video calls, just like on the mobile and web versions.