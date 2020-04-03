Armenia and region: Coronavirus updates from April 3

PanARMENIAN.Net - The novel coronavirus has been rapidly spreading worldwide, including in Armenia, the neighboring countries and the region in general.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia reached 736 on Friday, April 3. A total of 43 patients have recovered from the disease so far, while seven have died.

The number of cases of coronavirus infection has increased to 148 in Georgia. 5392 people are quarantined, and 319 are watched by doctors across the country.

In Russia, health officials reported a large one-day increase with 601 new cases, bringing the total number to 4149 on Friday. The country has also confirmed 34 deaths so far.

443 people have contracted the disease in Azerbaijan, five of whom have died as a result.

Iran's death toll from the new coronavirus has increased to 3294, with 157 people dying from the virus in a single day. A health ministry spokesman added that the total number of cases has climbed to 53,183.

In Turkey, Covid-19 has so far claimed 356 lives, while 18,125 have tested positive for the disease.