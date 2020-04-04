Ambassador: One more Armenian dies from coronavirus in Russia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Another Armenian has died from the novel coronavirus in Russia, Armenian ambassador to Moscow Vardan Toghanyan has said, according to Sputnik Armenia.

The Armenian national is also a citizen of Armenia whose family had been living in Russia for the past several years, Toghanyan said.

The ambassador added that five Armenian citizens have so far been diagnosed with Covid-19 in Russia.

In Russia, health officials reported a large one-day increase with 582 new cases, bringing the total number to 4,731 on Saturday, April 4. The country has also confirmed 43 deaths so far.

As reported earlier, Russian-Armenian epidemiologist Arpik Asratyan died in a Moscow medical center on March 27. She had been diagnosed with coronavirus..