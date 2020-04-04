Spain’s coronavirus cases surpass Italy as deaths drop for second day
April 4, 2020 - 15:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Spain reported a major increase in cases from the coronavirus outbreak on Saturday, April 4, surpassing the number in Italy.
In particular, the number of confirmed infections increased to 124,736, from 117,710 a day earlier, according to Health Ministry data from Spain.
In Italy, meanwhile, total cases stood at 119,827 as of Friday evening, the country's Civil Protection Agency revealed.
Also, the number of new deaths declined for a second day in Spain, with an additional 809 fatalities in the past 24 hours for a total of 11,744.
There are now more than 1,123,000 cases of the novel coronavirus worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking figures from the World Health Organization and additional sources.
Since the beginning of the outbreak, over 59,000 people have died, while more than 228,000 have recovered around the globe.
