Coronavirus: Nearly 3,000 released from Sri Lanka prisons
April 5, 2020 - 14:37 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Nearly 3000 prisoners have been released from overcrowded prisons in Sri Lanka as the Indian ocean island nation has stepped up it’s efforts to contain the spreading of the new coronavirus, The Associated Press reports.
Sri Lanka has been under a countrywide curfew since March 20. Five people have died due to the virus and the total number of confirmed cases have risen to 166.
According to a statement from the president’s office, 2,961 prisoners have been released on bail since March 17.
Sri Lanka’s prisons are highly congested, and the president’s office said at present, there are more than 26,000 inmates while the normal capacity does not exceed 10,000.
Two inmates were killed and six others wounded last month when they scuffled with guards and some tried to escape during a protest against new strict measures to control the spread of the virus.
Prisoners protested after the government banned visitors to prevent the spreading of the virus inside prisons. Visitors often bring home-cooked food when they visit.
Top stories
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said all direct flights to China from Russia would be halted.
The study new found that ocean temperatures in the last decade have been the warmest on record.
Partner news
Latest news
U.S. accused of diverting masks meant for Europe 200,000 N95 masks were diverted to the U.S. as they were being transferred between planes in Thailand.
Armenia coronavirus cases reach 822 3844 people have tested negative for the virus since the beginning of the outbreak in the country.
25 out of Armenia’s 770 coronavirus cases have pneumonia 25 out of the 770 confirmed coronavirus cases have pneumonia, three of whom are placed on ventilators.
Fitch revises Outlook on Armenia to negative; Affirms at "BB-" Fitch predicts that the Covid-19 shock will drag down GDP growth from 7.6% in 2019 to 0.5% in 2020.