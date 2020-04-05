Georgia reports second death from coronavirus

PanARMENIAN.Net - Georgia reported its second coronavirus-related death on Sunday, April 5, Agenda.ge reports.

Director of the First University Clinic Levan Ratiani said the patient – a woman of 81 – had underlying health conditions

The country reported its first death on Saturday.

A total of 36 people have recovered out of the 170 confirmed cases since February 26.

As of Sunday, 5,067 people are under quarantine to avoid the further spread of the coronavirus, while 330 others watched by doctors.