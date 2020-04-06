Karabakh soldier wounded in Azerbaijan's shooting

Karabakh soldier wounded in Azerbaijan's shooting
April 6, 2020 - 10:26 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - A Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) serviceman was wounded in Azerbaijan's shooting from across the border on Sunday, April 5 evening, the Defense Army said in a statement on Monday.

The soldier, identified as Arayik Shakhpazyan (b. 2000) was immediately taken to hospital, he is in a satisfactory condition.

An investigation into the details of the incident is underway.

In the statement, the Artsakh Defense Ministry urged the Azerbaijani side to refrain from provocations and declared that in the event of further escalation the entire responsibility for the consequences will rest with the Azerbaijani side.

On March 30, a 14-year-old resident of the village of Voskevan in Armenia's Tavush province and two servicemen were wounded as a result of ceasefire violations by the armed forces of Azerbaijan. During the incident, the Azerbaijani armed units targeted the child within a civilian infrastructure, which is a clear violation of the international humanitarian law.

