Karabakh soldier wounded in Azerbaijan's shooting
April 6, 2020 - 10:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) serviceman was wounded in Azerbaijan's shooting from across the border on Sunday, April 5 evening, the Defense Army said in a statement on Monday.
The soldier, identified as Arayik Shakhpazyan (b. 2000) was immediately taken to hospital, he is in a satisfactory condition.
An investigation into the details of the incident is underway.
In the statement, the Artsakh Defense Ministry urged the Azerbaijani side to refrain from provocations and declared that in the event of further escalation the entire responsibility for the consequences will rest with the Azerbaijani side.
On March 30, a 14-year-old resident of the village of Voskevan in Armenia's Tavush province and two servicemen were wounded as a result of ceasefire violations by the armed forces of Azerbaijan. During the incident, the Azerbaijani armed units targeted the child within a civilian infrastructure, which is a clear violation of the international humanitarian law.
Top stories
Ashot Aharonyan said the police will immediately establish checkpoints on roads connecting to Artsakh.
The vaccine was created just 42 days after the genetic sequence of the COVID_19 virus was released.
Ewa succumbed to RS while her family were trying for asylum in Sweden and threatened with deportation to Poland.
Varti Ohanian is a social worker and the founder of Lebanon's Zvartnots special education center.
Partner news
Latest news
Pashinyan: Armenia coronavirus cases grow by 11 overnight Pashinyan said one more person has died from Covid-19, bringing the total number of deaths to eight.
Boris Johnson admitted to hospital with Covid-19 Johnson was taken to a hospital after days of persistent symptoms, during which time he has been self-isolating.
Georgia reports second death from coronavirus The Director of the First University Clinic said the patient – a woman of 81 – had underlying health conditions.
Russia coronavirus cases soar above 5,300 The highest number of confirmed cases has been reported in Moscow, with almost 3,900 infected.