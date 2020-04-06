Georgia coronavirus cases climb to 188
April 6, 2020 - 15:10 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of cases of the novel coronavirus has reached 188 in Georgia as of Monday, April 6 morning, Agenda.ge reports.
Two elderly women with underlying health issues have died so far, while 36 patients have recovered.
5,056 are placed under quarantinn in the country, while 386 others are watched by doctors.
