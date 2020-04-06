104-year-old Italian woman defeats coronavirus
April 6, 2020 - 16:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A woman of 104 has become Italy's oldest person to survive coronavirus. Ada Zanusso is on the mend after fighting off the killer bug, The Sun reports.
Amazed doctors have hailed her recovery a “great joy and sign of good hope”.
Ada fell ill at her nursing home at Biella in northern Italy on March 17. The virus has killed 20 fellow residents.
She was vomiting, feverish and struggling to breathe and a hospital test confirmed it was coronavirus.
Giampiero, one of her four sons, said: “I suspected it was coronavirus because of the number of cases at the care home.
“They have sadly had a few fatalities there.
“But she has now recovered well and the doctors think she is the oldest person in the world to recover.”
Ada also survived the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918 to 1920.
