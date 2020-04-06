Boris Johnson moved to intensive care unit

PanARMENIAN.Net - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to the intensive care unit, The Guardian cited a Downing Street spokesperson as saying.

The decision was made by his medical team after his condition worsened over the course of Monday, April 6. The Prime Minister is understood to be conscious and to have been moved as a precaution in case he needs ventilation. “Since Sunday evening, the prime minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas’ Hospital, in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus,” the spokesperson said. “Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the prime minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the intensive care unit at the hospital.”

More than 5,000 have died in UK hospitals. According to the country’s Department of Health and Social Care, 5,383 people who had tested positive for coronavirus have now died in UK hospitals. A total of 208,837 people have been tested for the virus, of which 52,274 tested positive, officials say.