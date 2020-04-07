France records highest daily Covid-19 death toll of 833

PanARMENIAN.Net - France has reported 833 new coronavirus deaths in the past day, the highest daily toll since its outbreak began, the BBC reports.

The total number of people who have died after testing positive for Covid-19 now stands at 8,911, while the number of infections is 98,010.

"We have not reached the end of the end of the ascent of this epidemic," warned Health Minister Olivier Véran.

Italy's daily death toll also rose on Monday after several days of slowing, but Spain's fell for a fourth day.

It came as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to intensive care at a hospital in London after his Covid-19 symptoms worsened.

Meanwhile, Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel said the pandemic represented the biggest challenge the European Union had ever faced and that her government was ready to contribute to helping the bloc economically.

The data released by the French health ministry on Monday evening showed that 605 people had died in hospitals during the past 24 hours and another 228 had died in nursing homes - both 10% increases.

"It is not over. Far from that. The path is long. The figures that I have announced show this," Mr Véran said. "Stay at home and continue this confinement effort."

More than 1.3 million people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19, and there have been more than 74,800 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins tracker.