Armenia coronavirus cases climb by 20 to top 850

Armenia coronavirus cases climb by 20 to top 850
April 7, 2020 - 10:58 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 20 to reach 853 on Tuesday, April 7 morning, according to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The Prime Minister said 25 more patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, which means for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic more people have been cleared from the virus than diagnosed with it.

Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16 and banned citizens of some four dozen from entering the country.

So far, 87 people have recovered, eight have died from the coronavirus in the country.

 Top stories
157 out of Armenia's 190 Covid-19 patients related to 2 primary carriers157 out of Armenia's 190 Covid-19 patients related to 2 primary carriers
The first case is a woman who arrived from Italy amid the raging pandemic and attended a crowded engagement party.
Wizz Air starting Yerevan-Vienna flights from March 20Wizz Air starting Yerevan-Vienna flights from March 20
Austria is among the 16 countries whose citizens can't visit Armenia, according to a decision by the Commandant's Office.
Žižek: Why people are panic buying toilet paperŽižek: Why people are panic buying toilet paper
People around the world have been panic-buying toilet paper amid the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus.
Armenian journalist to receive Int'l Women of Courage AwardArmenian journalist to receive Int'l Women of Courage Award
Kocharyan is a leading voice in the fight against psychological, physical, and domestic violence against women and children.
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia eco-camps entice more and more foreign travelers

Green tourism on the rise in Syunik

 Most popular in the section
Armenia launching project for Diaspora professionals
Danish-language travel book on Georgia and Armenia is on its way
Armenia reports first coronavirus case
Levon Aronian’s wife, Arianne Caoili, dies aged 33
Home
All news
Overview: Society
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Japan declares state of emergency amid virus outbreak Japans Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said օն April 6 that there would be no European-style lockdowns.
Facebook unveils new maps to help researchers track, combat Covid-19 Facebook says researchers and nonprofits are already using the tech giant's maps on population movement.
France records highest daily Covid-19 death toll of 833 The total number of people who have died after testing positive for Covid-19 now stands at 8,911․
China reports zero coronavirus daily deaths for first time For the first time since China began publishing its figures in January, there were no new deaths reported.