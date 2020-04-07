Armenia coronavirus cases climb by 20 to top 850

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 20 to reach 853 on Tuesday, April 7 morning, according to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The Prime Minister said 25 more patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, which means for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic more people have been cleared from the virus than diagnosed with it.

Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16 and banned citizens of some four dozen from entering the country.

So far, 87 people have recovered, eight have died from the coronavirus in the country.