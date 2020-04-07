Artsakh reports first coronavirus case

PanARMENIAN.Net - Health authorities in Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) have reported the first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in a citizen returning from Armenia.

The person has been quarantined in a local hospital since April 2, while 17 people who have been exposed to the person have been ordered to self-isolate.

Armenia has temporarily banned people from entering Artsakh to prevent the spread of the virus, with only persons registered in Artsakh and cargo trucks allowed to enter the country.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country climbed to 853 on Monday, April 6. A total of 87 patients have recovered from the disease so far, while eight have died.

Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16 and banned citizens of some four dozen nations from entering the country.