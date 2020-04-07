Artsakh reports first coronavirus case
April 7, 2020 - 15:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Health authorities in Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) have reported the first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in a citizen returning from Armenia.
The person has been quarantined in a local hospital since April 2, while 17 people who have been exposed to the person have been ordered to self-isolate.
Armenia has temporarily banned people from entering Artsakh to prevent the spread of the virus, with only persons registered in Artsakh and cargo trucks allowed to enter the country.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country climbed to 853 on Monday, April 6. A total of 87 patients have recovered from the disease so far, while eight have died.
Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16 and banned citizens of some four dozen nations from entering the country.
Top stories
Ashot Aharonyan said the police will immediately establish checkpoints on roads connecting to Artsakh.
Ewa succumbed to RS while her family were trying for asylum in Sweden and threatened with deportation to Poland.
It’s an important contribution to the global effort to fight genocides and crimes against humanity,” Sarkissian said.
Varti Ohanian is a social worker and the founder of Lebanon's Zvartnots special education center.
Partner news
Latest news
April's "pink moon" will be the biggest supermoon of 2020 April's full moon, also known as the pink moon, happens to be the closest of the year.
WhatsApp to limit message forwards to fight spread of misinformation A spokesperson said WhatsApp will roll out this change to users worldwide on April 6.
Great Barrier Reef suffers worst mass bleaching event on record Scientists say the rapid warming of the planet due to emissions of heat-trapping gases are to blame.
Aurora donates $120,000 to Armenia's Covid-19 efforts The #AraratChallenge movement has made a $120,000 donation to the Ministry of Health.