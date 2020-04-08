U.S. to provide 2,000 coronavirus test kits to Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - The United States will provide 2,000 coronavirus test kits to Armenia, according to the U.S. Embassy in Yerevan.

"The United States, through the International Atomic Energy Agency, recently provided a total of $6 million to support the agency’s efforts to combat the COVID-19 outbreak around the world, including in Armenia," the Embassy said on Facebook.

"U.S. funds will provide COVID-19 testing kits, and Armenia is receiving 2,000 tests."

The U.S. Department of State had earlier unveiled its global U.S. Covid-19 emergency aid package which would provide $274 million in resources to 64 of the world’s most at-risk countries and include $1.1 million for Armenia.

A total of 881 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Armenia, 114 have recovered, nine have died.

The country declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16, and restricted the movement of residents inside the country by April 12․