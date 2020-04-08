Russia reports 1,175 new coronavirus cases in a day

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of coronavirus cases in Russia rose by more than 1,000 for the second day in a row, bringing the total to 8,672, health authorities said on Wednesday, April 8.

The number of confirmed cases thus rose by 1,175, while deaths increased by five to 63, officials said.

At least three Armenians – two Russian citizens with Armenian roots and one Armenian citizen – have died from Covid-19 complications in Russia.

More than 1.4 million people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19, and there have been more than 83,800 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins tracker.