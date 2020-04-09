US coronavirus deaths now second-highest after Italy
April 9, 2020 - 10:59 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Deaths due to the novel coronavirus topped 14,800 in the United States on Thursday, April 9 and are now only behind only Italy.
As many as 432,000 people have tested positive for the disease, the highest number in the world.
New York, the hardest-hit state in America, on Wednesday reported its highest number of coronavirus-related deaths, when Governor Andrew Cuomo revealed that 779 people died in the past day in his state.
More than 4,500 deaths have been recorded in the state of New York alone.
There are now almost 1.5 million cases of the novel coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking figures from the World Health Organization and additional sources.
Since the beginning of the outbreak, over 88,000 people have died, while more than 329,000 have recovered.
Photo. Reuters
