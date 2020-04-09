Russia's coronavirus infections surpass 10,000
April 9, 2020 - 13:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russia confirmed 1,459 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, April 9, bringing the country’s official number of cases up to 10,131 and marking a new record one-day increase in infections, The Moscow Times reports.
Seventy-six people have died from the virus, 13 of whom have died in the past 24 hours.
Russia’s officially reported numbers — which are still smaller than those in European countries — have sparked suspicion. Experts warn that Russia's testing capacity is hampered by bureaucracy, while officials warn that the real number of cases is likely much higher.
Most of Russia's cases are in Moscow. Since March 30, all of Moscow's 12 million residents have been ordered to stay in their homes with few exceptions.
There are now almost 1.5 million cases of the novel coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking figures from the World Health Organization and additional sources.
Since the beginning of the outbreak, over 88,000 people have died, while more than 329,000 have recovered.
Photo. TASS
