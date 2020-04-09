Massachusetts Armenian Genocide billboards feature Covid-19 message
April 9, 2020 - 17:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Peace of Art, Inc.'s 2020 Armenian Genocide commemoration billboards feature a message on Covid-19 too: “We survived the 1915, the Armenian Genocide. Together we will defeat COVID 19.”
Digital displays carrying the message have been installed in various cities of Massachusetts, on the occasion of the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.
Daniel Varoujan Hejinian, founding president of Peace of Art, Inc., stated that "if the Armenian nation was able to survive the Genocide and reborn from ashes, together we can also fight and overcome COVID 19, the epidemic that is currently facing mankind, against which all nations and religions are equal. We must unite to defeat major epidemics, disasters, and prevent genocides, because a crime against one nation is a crime against all humanity.”
In 2003, Peace of Art, Inc., a non-profit educational humanitarian organization, was founded in Boston. The organization says they are using the universal language of art to raise awareness of the human condition, and to promote peaceful solution to conflicts, and promotes the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide.
