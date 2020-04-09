Georgia coronavirus cases climb to 214

PanARMENIAN.Net - Georgia confirmed six new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, April 9, bringing the total number of infections to 214.

Health authorities said 50 patients have recovered, three have died in the country so far.

A total of 4,722 individuals are under quarantine, while 408 others are watched by doctors.

There are now almost 1.5 million cases of the novel coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking figures from the World Health Organization and additional sources.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, around 89,000 people have died, while more than 332,000 have recovered.