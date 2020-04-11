South Korea reports 91 recovered Covid-19 patients test positive again
April 11, 2020 - 11:29 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - South Korean officials on Friday, April 10 reported 91 patients thought cleared of the new coronavirus had tested positive again, Reuters reports.
Jeong Eun-kyeong, director of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), told a briefing that the virus may have been “reactivated” rather than the patients being re-infected.
South Korean health officials said it remains unclear what is behind the trend, with epidemiological investigations still under way.
The prospect of people being re-infected with the virus is of international concern, as many countries are hoping that infected populations will develop sufficient immunity to prevent a resurgence of the pandemic.
The South Korean figure had risen from 51 such cases on Monday.
Nearly 7,000 South Koreans have been reported as recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
Armenia reports 29 new coronavirus infections 6484 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country.
Artsakh reports its fourth and fifth coronavirus cases Health authorities said one of the new infections is a member the family of the first case registered in Karabakh․
Russia: Karabakh elections necessary for ensuring normal life of people Russia said the Karabakh settlement process does not in any way depend on the March 31 vote.
Armenia Health Ministry wants state of emergency extended by a month The Health Minister said the decision is very important for stopping the spread of the virus.