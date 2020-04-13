China reports over 100 new Covid-19 cases of for first time in a month

PanARMENIAN.Net - China on Sunday, April 12 reported 108 new infections, the highest number in more than five weeks, surpassing Saturday’s 99, which was nearly double the 46 reported on Friday, The Guardian reports.

All but 10 of the cases were imported, and seven of the local infections were in the Heilongjiang province, a northern region where authorities are increasing restrictions and monitoring after a rise in people with Covid-19 crossing the Russian border.

Hubei province, where the outbreak began, again recorded no new cases, but two deaths in Wuhan.

The number of confirmed cases has gone beyond 1.85 million worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking figures from the World Health Organization and additional sources.

More than 114,000 people have died from the novel coronavirus globally, as more than 430,000 are said to have recovered.