Turkey asks China to clarify "Mount Ararat" message on Armenia aid

PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkey has asked China for clarification about the message on aid packages sent to Armenia, which also cited Mount Ararat, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hami Aksoy has said, according to Daily Sabah.

The message on the aid packages read: "May our friendship (be) higher than Mountain Ararat and longer than the Yangtze River."

Mount Ararat is situated in Turkey but used to be part of Armenia and is identified with "mountains of Ararat" described in the Bible as the resting place of Noah's Ark.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said China's Ambassador to Ankara Deng Li and Beijing's Foreign Ministry have "shown efforts to resolve the issue."

"Ambassador Deng said their aid packages to Armenia were prepared by a local authority and were sent to Yerevan," said Aksoy. "The aforementioned authority only wrote Chinese scripts on the packs, and there are no references to Mount Ağrı in them. The references, which were written in English, were added later."

Deng is currently investigating the situation, and Turkey will be informed about the results. "With this incident, (Deng) said he has full respect for Turkey's sovereignty and unity of land," Aksoy added.