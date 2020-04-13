Turkey asks China to clarify "Mount Ararat" message on Armenia aid

Turkey asks China to clarify
April 13, 2020 - 12:22 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkey has asked China for clarification about the message on aid packages sent to Armenia, which also cited Mount Ararat, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hami Aksoy has said, according to Daily Sabah.

The message on the aid packages read: "May our friendship (be) higher than Mountain Ararat and longer than the Yangtze River."

Mount Ararat is situated in Turkey but used to be part of Armenia and is identified with "mountains of Ararat" described in the Bible as the resting place of Noah's Ark.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said China's Ambassador to Ankara Deng Li and Beijing's Foreign Ministry have "shown efforts to resolve the issue."

"Ambassador Deng said their aid packages to Armenia were prepared by a local authority and were sent to Yerevan," said Aksoy. "The aforementioned authority only wrote Chinese scripts on the packs, and there are no references to Mount Ağrı in them. The references, which were written in English, were added later."

Deng is currently investigating the situation, and Turkey will be informed about the results. "With this incident, (Deng) said he has full respect for Turkey's sovereignty and unity of land," Aksoy added.

Armenia temporarily bans Artsakh visits amid coronavirus crisisArmenia temporarily bans Artsakh visits amid coronavirus crisis
Ashot Aharonyan said the police will immediately establish checkpoints on roads connecting to Artsakh.
Picture of Armenian girl nominated for World Press Photo awardPicture of Armenian girl nominated for World Press Photo award
Ewa succumbed to RS while her family were trying for asylum in Sweden and threatened with deportation to Poland.
Armenian President raises Genocide recognition by KnessetArmenian President raises Genocide recognition by Knesset
It’s an important contribution to the global effort to fight genocides and crimes against humanity,” Sarkissian said.
Armenian social worker named Youth and Sports Minister in LebanonArmenian social worker named Youth and Sports Minister in Lebanon
Varti Ohanian is a social worker and the founder of Lebanon's Zvartnots special education center.
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

