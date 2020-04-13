Covid-19: Armenia expecting 100,000 reagents from China

PanARMENIAN.Net - 100,000 reagents will be delivered from China to Armenia to strengthen the country’s coronavirus detection capabilities, Deputy Prime Minister, Commandant Tigran Avinyan said at the National Assembly on Monday, April 13.

Avinyan said the country has already bought 60,000 test kits from China, and 20,000 more are expected to arrive from Poland.

The Deputy Prime Minister also revealed that special equipment could be imported for the automatic production of tests in Armenia.

Armenia has extended the state of emergency by 30 days until May 14.

So far, 1039 people have tested positive for Covid-19, 211 people have recovered, 14 have died from the coronavirus in the country.