Armenia coronavirus cases grow by 28; Country total now at 1067

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 28 to reach 1067 on Tuesday, April 14 morning, according to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

According to fresh figures, 54 more people have recovered from the disease, while two patients have died.

685 tests were performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, Pashinyan said.

Armenia declared a state of emergency and has restricted the movement of citizens.

So far, 265 people have recovered, 16 have died from the coronavirus in the country.

Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) has reported six cases of Covid-19.