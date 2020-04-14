Armenia coronavirus cases grow by 28; Country total now at 1067

Armenia coronavirus cases grow by 28; Country total now at 1067
April 14, 2020 - 11:03 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 28 to reach 1067 on Tuesday, April 14 morning, according to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

According to fresh figures, 54 more people have recovered from the disease, while two patients have died.

685 tests were performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, Pashinyan said.

Armenia declared a state of emergency and has restricted the movement of citizens.

So far, 265 people have recovered, 16 have died from the coronavirus in the country.

Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) has reported six cases of Covid-19.

 Top stories
Wizz Air starting Yerevan-Vienna flights from March 20Wizz Air starting Yerevan-Vienna flights from March 20
Austria is among the 16 countries whose citizens can't visit Armenia, according to a decision by the Commandant's Office.
Armenian journalist to receive Int'l Women of Courage AwardArmenian journalist to receive Int'l Women of Courage Award
Kocharyan is a leading voice in the fight against psychological, physical, and domestic violence against women and children.
Armenia reports first coronavirus caseArmenia reports first coronavirus case
The 29-year-old man went to a doctor because he was not feeling well, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.
Expert: 6% of eligible girls have received HPV vaccine in ArmeniaExpert: 6% of eligible girls have received HPV vaccine in Armenia
Armenia has pretty strong vaccine confidence in general and high uptake of childhood vaccines, says Professor Heidi Larson.
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia eco-camps entice more and more foreign travelers

Green tourism on the rise in Syunik

 Most popular in the section
Armenia launching project for Diaspora professionals
Levon Aronian’s wife, Arianne Caoili, dies aged 33
Žižek: Why people are panic buying toilet paper
157 out of Armenia's 190 Covid-19 patients related to 2 primary carriers
Home
All news
Overview: Society
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Artsakh issues self-isolation order for some settlements Residents of the villages affected by the decision will not be able to leave their places of self-isolation.
Founderss of Armenia’s Ucom offer AMD 34 billion for 94% of shares The Yesayan brothers had earlier offered AMD 22,1 billion for the shares they do not control.
Armenia unveils new social aid package to ease coronavirus impact This is the twelfth program that the government has introduced to ease the impact of the coronavirus.
China foreign trade showed signs of stabilizing after pandemic Exports dipped 3.5 percent year on year in yuan terms in March while imports climbed 2.4 percent.