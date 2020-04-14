Armenia unveils new social aid package to ease coronavirus impact

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian government will subsidize 30% of energy costs for households whose expenses for gas consumption in February amounted to AMD 10,000–AMD 30,000 ($20-60), while electricity cost was AMD 5000–AMD 10,000 ($10-20).

The minimum wage in the country is AMD 68,000 (approx. $137).

The program is the twelfth that the government has introduced to ease the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Armenia has extended the state of emergency by 30 days until May 14.

So far, 1067 people have tested positive for Covid-19, 265 people have recovered, 16 have died in the country.