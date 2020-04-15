Armenia coronavirus infections climb to 1111

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 44 to reach 1111 on Wednesday, April 15 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

According to fresh figures, 32 more people have recovered from the disease, while one patient has died. The deceased, a 66-year-old man, was also diagnosed with double pneumonia and had ischemic heart disease.

9095 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

Armenia has extended the state of emergency in the country by May 14 and restricted the movement of citizens.

So far, 297 people have recovered, 17 have died from the coronavirus in the country.