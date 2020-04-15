Russia reports 3,388 new coronavirus cases in a day
April 15, 2020 - 15:06 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russia reported 3,388 more cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, April 15, the country's biggest single-day increase yet.
Overall, Russia has 24,490 confirmed cases of Covid-19, health officials have said.
The disease has now reached all of Russia’s regions except for Altai in West Siberia, one of the least populous in the country.
The majority of cases — 14,776 — are in Moscow. The city’s health department said in a statement Tuesday that it expects to see a shortage of hospital beds in two to three weeks, and is working to prepare 24 more medical facilities to care for an influx of coronavirus patients.
