Vloggers unveil footage of Yerevan’s half-constructed metro stations
April 15, 2020 - 19:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Vloggers from a well-known Russian YouTube channel called Den Stalk have unveiled footage from the half-built metro stations and tunnels in Yerevan, Armenia's capital.
The Yerevan Metro – the only one in Armenia and the youngest in the South Caucasus – was inaugurated on March 7, 1981 and consists of ten stations located on the same line with a length of 12.1 km. The covers a significant part of the city.
Also, and there are a couple of unfinished stations and pretty long tunnels that the vloggers tried to get into.
Top stories
Austria is among the 16 countries whose citizens can't visit Armenia, according to a decision by the Commandant's Office.
Kocharyan is a leading voice in the fight against psychological, physical, and domestic violence against women and children.
The 29-year-old man went to a doctor because he was not feeling well, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.
Armenia has pretty strong vaccine confidence in general and high uptake of childhood vaccines, says Professor Heidi Larson.
Partner news
Latest news
Coronavirus cases hit 2 million globally as 500,000 people recover Since the beginning of the outbreak, 128,000 people have died globally from Covid-19 complications.
Social distancing may be needed until 2022: study The more likely scenario, researchers said, is that social distancing will be needed on an intermittent basis.
Armenia parliament approves bill to criminalize illicit enrichment An investigation may be launched only if the value of property exceeds the legal income by AMD 50 million.
Viva-MTS launches 14 mobile service centers in Yerevan, provinces Four of the vehicles of which will be operating in Yerevan, while the remaining 10 in the provinces of Armenia.