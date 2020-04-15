Vloggers unveil footage of Yerevan’s half-constructed metro stations

PanARMENIAN.Net - Vloggers from a well-known Russian YouTube channel called Den Stalk have unveiled footage from the half-built metro stations and tunnels in Yerevan, Armenia's capital.

The Yerevan Metro – the only one in Armenia and the youngest in the South Caucasus – was inaugurated on March 7, 1981 and consists of ten stations located on the same line with a length of 12.1 km. The covers a significant part of the city.

Also, and there are a couple of unfinished stations and pretty long tunnels that the vloggers tried to get into.