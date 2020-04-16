Armenia reports 48 new Covid-19 infections, 61 recoveries
April 16, 2020 - 11:06 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 48 to reach 1159 on Thursday, April 16 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.
According to fresh figures, 61 more people have recovered from the disease, while one patient has died. The deceased, a 73-year-old man, was also diagnosed with double pneumonia and had underlying health conditions, including ischemic heart disease, hypertension.
9632 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.
Armenia has extended the state of emergency in the country by May 14 and restricted the movement of citizens.
So far, 358 people have recovered, 18 have died from the coronavirus in the country.
