Banksy, working from home, unveils rat artwork

PanARMENIAN.Net - England-based street artist Banksy has revealed his latest artwork created while in lockdown - a series of rats causing mayhem in his bathroom, The Guardian reports.

The elusive anonymous artist, who usually works in the street, posted a set of five images on his Instagram on Wednesday, April 15 night, with the caption: “My wife hates it when I work from home.”

His images show rats - which have featured in many of his previous artworks - knocking the bathroom mirror to one side, hanging on the light pull, swinging on a towel ring and stepping on a tube of toothpaste.

The artwork is the latest Banksy piece since he created a piece of street art in Bristol in February, which was later vandalised. A picture shared on social media showed “BCC wankers” scrawled across the artwork, which showed a young girl firing a slingshot filled with flowers.

In December the artist’s take on a nativity scene was unveiled at a hotel in Bethlehem.