Armenia reports 43 new coronavirus cases
April 19, 2020 - 11:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 43 to reach 1291 on Sunday, April 19 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.
According to fresh figures, 22 more people have recovered from the disease.
12680 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.
Armenia has extended the state of emergency in the country by May 14 and restricted the movement of citizens.
So far, 545 people have recovered, 20 have died from the coronavirus in the country.
