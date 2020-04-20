European countries cautiously lifting lockdown measures

PanARMENIAN.Net - After weeks of imposing restrictions to public life, many European countries are beginning to ease lockdown measures meant to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Deutsche Welle reports.

Over 2.4 million people worldwide have been infected by the deadly COVID-19, resulting in more than 165,000 deaths.

The European Center for Disease Control says the continent now has over 1 million cases of the virus, with 100,000 deaths.

Under an easing of restrictions in Germany on Monday, April 20, commercial spaces that are less than 800 square meters are allowed to resume trade, as well as all bookstores, bicycle shops and car dealerships. However, these reopening businesses will have to observe certain social distancing and hygiene requirements.

In Poland, parks and forests have been reopened as the government eases a few of the restrictions that have essentially brought daily life to a standstill.

However, Health Minister Lukasz Szumowski says the government may reverse steps to ease restrictions if there is a spike in new coronavirus infections.

The Czech Republic is launching a five-stage plan to reopen public life by allowing open-air markets and workshops to open. Czech residents are also now allowed to travel abroad, for business or to visit relatives, but must undergo a 14-day quarantine upon their return.

France will allow visitations to resume at nursing homes. Physical contact will remain prohibited and only two relatives may visit at the same time. Coronavirus has been confirmed in 45% of French nursing homes.

Kindergartens in Norway will reopen as well as some health specialists. High schools, universities, and hair, massage, and beauty salons are all slated to reopen in a week.

Albania will lift restrictions on the mining and oil industry, farming, food and fish processing, and small retailers.