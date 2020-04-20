Residents banned to leave Karabakh from April 22

PanARMENIAN.Net - Residents will be banned from leaving Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) beginning from April 22 in a bid to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, Commandant Grigori Martirosyan said Monday, April 20.

Only cargo truck drivers and their companions will be able to cross the border to Armenia, Martirosyan said.

Also, people will be able to leave Artsakh to attend the funeral of a close relative or family member, as well as those making an official trip to Armenia.

Seven coronavirus cases have registered in Karabakh so far, two of which have recovered. A total of 21 people have been quarantined.