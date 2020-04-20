Residents banned to leave Karabakh from April 22
April 20, 2020 - 16:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Residents will be banned from leaving Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) beginning from April 22 in a bid to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, Commandant Grigori Martirosyan said Monday, April 20.
Only cargo truck drivers and their companions will be able to cross the border to Armenia, Martirosyan said.
Also, people will be able to leave Artsakh to attend the funeral of a close relative or family member, as well as those making an official trip to Armenia.
Seven coronavirus cases have registered in Karabakh so far, two of which have recovered. A total of 21 people have been quarantined.
Residents of the villages affected by the decision will not be able to leave their places of self-isolation.
Ashot Aharonyan said the police will immediately establish checkpoints on roads connecting to Artsakh.
The deputy chief of staff of the Artsakh President's office, Davit Babayan is planning to run for president.
One Armenian citizen out of the overall 11 had been evacuated from the quarantine zone earlier.
